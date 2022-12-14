BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the November 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOL stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

