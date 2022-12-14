Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $24.96 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $92,859.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00117916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00220297 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00040202 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.