BitDAO (BIT) Tops One Day Volume of $9.56 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 8% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $963.01 million and $9.56 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.25 or 0.05042138 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.25 or 0.29837872 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

