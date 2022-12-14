Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 2.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 1,270,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

