Bitkub Coin (KUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $605,887.39

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00010307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $163.04 million and approximately $605,887.39 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

