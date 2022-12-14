BitTorrent Market Capitalization Tops $650.47 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $650.47 million and $205,528.79 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001984 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.
