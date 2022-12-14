BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $649.61 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $649.61 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000069 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $18,449,312.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

