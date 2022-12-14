BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.39

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $29.65. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 259,190 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 259,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

