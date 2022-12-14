Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6,208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 815.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 221,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

