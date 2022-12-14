BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BBN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,499. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
