BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,499. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 173,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

