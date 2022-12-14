Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

BGB opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

