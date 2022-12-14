Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance
BGB opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
