Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.