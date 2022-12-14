Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Shares Down 41.7%

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Rating) dropped 41.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLUMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blue Moon Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Blue Moon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, and fabric softeners, as well as baby liquid laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; and general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

