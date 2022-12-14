BMO Capital Markets Increases Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $70.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 165.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

REPL stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

