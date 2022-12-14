BNB Price Hits $269.48 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $269.48 or 0.01507753 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.11 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,872 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,967,921.8594782 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 275.00406253 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1153 active market(s) with $1,743,887,928.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.