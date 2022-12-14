BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

