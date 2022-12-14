Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 12,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

