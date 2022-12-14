Boltwood Capital Management Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 3.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.04. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.