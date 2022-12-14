Boltwood Capital Management Sells 110 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Danaher by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $276.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

