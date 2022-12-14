Boltwood Capital Management Sells 4,710 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

