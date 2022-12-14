Boltwood Capital Management Sells 8,339 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after purchasing an additional 762,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 709,899 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

