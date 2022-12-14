Boltwood Capital Management Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

MA opened at $357.15 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

