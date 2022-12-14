Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $144.98 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $144.98 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

