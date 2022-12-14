Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Borregaard ASA from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Borregaard ASA stock remained flat at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Featured Stories

