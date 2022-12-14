Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.24.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

BXP stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 137,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,860. Boston Properties has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

