Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $317,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

