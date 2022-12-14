Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

