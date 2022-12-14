Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $525.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

