Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $409.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.