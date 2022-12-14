Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

