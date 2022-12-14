BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $236.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.94) to GBX 603 ($7.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 479,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

