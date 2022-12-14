Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Position Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.44.

BCLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

