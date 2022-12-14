Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 3,194,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,163. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

