Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRZE. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 2.4 %

BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.