Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.35

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.35 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 60.10 ($0.74). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.75), with a volume of 2,391,534 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BREE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,038.33.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

