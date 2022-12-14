BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.2% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

