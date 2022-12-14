Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $379,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

