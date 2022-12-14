Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $93.07

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $132.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $35,695,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

