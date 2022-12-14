Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Target Price at $201.00

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

