Brokers Set Expectations for Rent the Runway, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rent the Runway in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

RENT opened at $2.98 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

