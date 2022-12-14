Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Shares Gap Up to $33.85

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $34.99. Brookfield shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 10,305 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

