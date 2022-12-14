Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BPYPN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,146. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.27.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.