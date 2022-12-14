BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the November 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 918.0 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.