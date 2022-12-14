Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.38. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 96,559 shares.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$42.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.