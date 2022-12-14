Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

