Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $11.77. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 134,667 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
