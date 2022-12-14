Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $11.77. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 134,667 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 444,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

