Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLWY remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
About Calloway’s Nursery
