Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 976,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,423. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

