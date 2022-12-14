Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 976,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,423. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.