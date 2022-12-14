Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Down 3.9%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 5,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 54,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

