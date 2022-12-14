CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,526. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

