CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,526. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
About CanAlaska Uranium
